RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of the largest industrial park in the world is urging Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to reverse plans to transfer state ownership of nearly 3,000 free-roaming horses to private owners who likely would sell them for slaughter.

Lance Gilman manages the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the Sparks area that serves as home to Tesla’s giant battery factory, Switch, Google and others.

He says the 167-square-mile park (432 sq km) is also home to about 2,000 of the horses likely headed to slaughter if the state goes through with its plans.

Gilman joined the American Wild Horse Campaign in Reno Monday to announce plans to file a federal lawsuit this week to block the move. He says the mustangs are a unique natural asset that helped attract international business giants to the region.