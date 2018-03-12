RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of the largest industrial park in the world is urging Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to reverse plans to transfer state ownership of nearly 3,000 free-roaming horses to private owners who likely would sell them for slaughter.
Lance Gilman manages the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the Sparks area that serves as home to Tesla’s giant battery factory, Switch, Google and others.
He says the 167-square-mile park (432 sq km) is also home to about 2,000 of the horses likely headed to slaughter if the state goes through with its plans.
Gilman joined the American Wild Horse Campaign in Reno Monday to announce plans to file a federal lawsuit this week to block the move. He says the mustangs are a unique natural asset that helped attract international business giants to the region.
Most Read Business Stories
- Cutting the cord: Streaming instead of cable TV means complicated choices, and some trade-offs
- Costco says extra profit from tax cuts will be shared with employees
- Northgate Mall plans huge overhaul with housing, offices as North Seattle transforms
- From PepsiCo janitor to exec — powered by spicy Cheetos and entrepreneurship
- Humans of Amazon: Meet some of the people behind Seattle’s tech juggernaut