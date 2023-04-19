NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Tesla Inc., down $3.72 to $180.59.
The electric vehicle maker cut prices for the fourth time in the U.S. this year.
United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $3.23 to $46.27.
The airline beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts and said demand remains strong.
CDW Corp., down $25.17 to $165.12.
The technology products and services provider for government agencies and schools gave investors a disappointing financial update.
Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $29.29 to $298.57.
The maker of surgical systems beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Travelers Companies Inc., up $10.57 to $182.57.
The insurer reported strong first-quarter financial results.
Abbott Laboratories, up $8.14 to $112.29.
The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Netflix Inc., down $10.58 to $ 323.12.
The streaming video company reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.
Lithia Motors Inc., down $4.95 to $221.50.
The auto dealership chain’s first-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.