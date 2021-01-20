NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $13.84 to $265.49.
The Chinese e-commerce company’s co-founder, Jack Ma, made his first appearance after a nearly three-month absence.
eBay Inc., down 81 cents to $56.17.
The e-commerce company said it is exploring strategic options for its Korean business.
Paccar Inc., up 18 cents to $89.39.
The truck maker is partnering with self-driving technology company Aurora to develop autonomous trucks.
US Bancorp, down $2.49 to $45.58.
The bank’s revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as lower consumer spending cut into payment and deposit services.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $3.33 to $42.49.
The investment bank’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $2.48 to $140.10.
The supplier of hardware and software to the semiconductor chip industry is buying NUMECA International.
Tyson Foods Inc., up $2.35 to $66.25.
The company is paying $221.5 million as part of a settlement in a chicken price-fixing lawsuit.
Netflix Inc., up $84.57 to $586.34.
The video streaming service surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its line-up of TV series and movies expands.