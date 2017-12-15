ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Food and beverage giant Nestle plans to invest $79.5 million in new equipment to help expand its operations in central Indiana.

The Herald Bulletin reports Anderson City Council is considering a tax abatement on the investment, which is expected to create 30 jobs. The company has expanded its Anderson operations at least six times since 2009.

City Council is expected to consider adopting the tax abatement for Nestle at its Jan. 11 meeting. Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. says the city didn’t offer a standard 100 percent tax abatement and negotiated with Nestle for a personal property tax abatement of 65 percent for six years.

Nestle says the company has invested more than $800 million in the Anderson facility, which employs 774 and makes Coffee Mate creamer and Boost nutritional drinks.

