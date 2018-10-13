KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepalese internet providers have begun blocking thousands of pornographic websites as part of a government directive aimed at stopping sexual violence.
The government issued new criminal and civil codes this year that include regulations against the use, broadcast and publication of pornographic materials.
Min Prasad Aryal of the Nepal Telecom Authority said Sunday that more than 25,000 websites have been blocked under the campaign.
Internet service providers say they are complying with the government order but say it would be impossible to weed out and block all such sites.
The government issued a similar ban in 2011, but this time there are more serious punishments for violations.