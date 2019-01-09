KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Japan and Nepal agreed Wednesday to allow state-run Nepal Airlines to resume flights between the two Asian nations.
The agreement was signed Wednesday at the beginning of a two-day visit to Nepal by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.
No Japanese airlines fly to Nepal, and Japanese tourists who visit Nepal and Nepalese students and workers who travel to Japan have been forced to take indirect flights.
Nepal Airlines discontinued its flights to Japan several years ago because it did not have enough planes and officials were involved in financial irregularities.
Most Read Business Stories
- Alaska Airlines flight diversion leads to a 30-hour nightmare for passengers WATCH
- Seattle area's topsy-turvy home market ends 2018 with Eastside prices falling over the year
- Kroger hopes Redmond QFC pilot with Microsoft will make it ‘retailer of the future’
- Community celebration in honor of Blake Nordstrom to be held Saturday WATCH
- 'They destroyed me': Wells Fargo's mistake forced her to sell her home
“I hope the Nepal Airlines direct flights to Japan will begin at the earliest, for which we will extend all our cooperation to the Nepal government,” Kono said.
Kono is to meet with Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli before flying home on Thursday.