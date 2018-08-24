NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A historic estate owned by billionaire Larry Ellison is drawing complaints from neighbors as it awaits long-promised landscaping improvements.
The Providence Journal reports that the area around the Beechwood mansion remains barren and resembles a construction site even after undergoing a $100 million restoration last year.
Ellison, a founder of California-based Oracle software company, renovated the mansion to house his art collection and put it on public display. But work on a planned reflecting pool, gardens and other elaborate landscaping has not yet begun.
He bought the property in 2010 for $10.5 million. The mansion was once owned by the famed Astor family.
City officials say they have received complaints from nearby residents but will not intervene unless it becomes a safety hazard.
Ellison could not be reached for comment.
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com