LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s preliminary March unemployment rate of 2.8 percent was unchanged from the February figure, according to a report released Friday from the state Labor Department.

The rate was down two-tenths of a point from the 3 percent of March 2017, the department said, and remained well below the U.S. figure — unchanged at 4.1 percent.

“The number of employed workers in the labor force climbed by nearly 1,800 from February to March, representing an over-the-year increase of nearly 5,800,” state Labor Commissioner John Albin said.

Nebraska’s nonfarm employment hit 1,016,336 last month, up 5,315 over the year and up 9,115 over the month. Private industries with the most growth year over year were manufacturing, up 3,180; professional and business services, up 1,470; and leisure and hospitality, up 1,393.

The preliminary Omaha-area rate dropped to 3 percent from 3.1 percent in February. That’s down two-tenths of a point from March 2017. Lincoln’s preliminary rate remained unchanged at 2.6 percent last month and matched the year-ago figure. Grand Island’s preliminary rate dropped to 3 percent in March from 3.2 percent in February and was down three-tenths of a point from March 2017.

The unemployment rates for Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha have not been seasonally adjusted, so they cannot be directly compared with the state unemployment rate.

Here are preliminary area labor market unemployment rates for March, followed by the February rates:

— Beatrice: 3.3, 3.5

— Columbus: 2.7, 2.7

— Fremont: 2.9, 2.9

— Hastings: 3.0, 2.9

— Kearney: 2.3, 2.2

— Lexington: 3.0, 3.1

— Norfolk: 2.8, 2.8

— North Platte: 3.0, 3.2

— Red Willow: 2.3, 2.4

— Scottsbluff: 3.2, 3.2