LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 30-year, $4.9 billion contract to design, build and operate an automated people mover at Los Angeles International Airport has been approved by the City Council.
The contract voted on Wednesday goes to a consortium called LAX Integrated Express Solutions, known as LINXS.
The elevated 2¼-mile system will have driverless electric trains that carry airline passengers between terminals, a transportation center and the Metro light-rail system, reducing the number of vehicles that use the airport’s central loop roads.
It is expected to be operational in 2023 and have a capacity of 10,000 people per hour.
Most Read Business Stories
- As new apartments flood the market, Seattle area sees smallest spring rent hikes in a decade
- Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy WATCH
- From crack cocaine to Mar-a-Lago: The unusual journey of the MyPillow man
- REI rolls out rigorous new sustainability standards for suppliers
- State Farm selling headquarters building in Bloomington
Bombardier Transportation will provide the operating system, including all vehicles.