LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 30-year, $4.9 billion contract to design, build and operate an automated people mover at Los Angeles International Airport has been approved by the City Council.

The contract voted on Wednesday goes to a consortium called LAX Integrated Express Solutions, known as LINXS.

The elevated 2¼-mile system will have driverless electric trains that carry airline passengers between terminals, a transportation center and the Metro light-rail system, reducing the number of vehicles that use the airport’s central loop roads.

It is expected to be operational in 2023 and have a capacity of 10,000 people per hour.

Bombardier Transportation will provide the operating system, including all vehicles.