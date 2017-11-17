RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1 percent for the fourth straight month in October, the best jobless rate the state has recorded in 17 years.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell by one percentage point over the past year, one of the best improvements in the country.

The U.S. jobless rate was also 4.1 percent in October.

The federal agency says North Carolina added more than 11,000 jobs between September and October. More than 75,000 have been added in the past year.