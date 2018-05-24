ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The NBA is defending its quest to receive part of the money that states or gambling companies take in as part of legal sports betting.

On Wednesday, New Jersey’s state Senate president called on all 50 states to reject so-called “integrity fees” as part of any sports betting legislation that might be enacted.

In a statement late Wednesday night, the NBA defended its position, saying its games are the foundation of what will be bet on.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass says the league bears all the risk, and will incur additional costs with expanded compliance and enforcement programs.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, deciding a case brought by New Jersey.