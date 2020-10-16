Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
Pfizer Inc., up $1.40 to $37.95.
The drugmaker’s CEO said it can’t request emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine before the third week of November.
Boeing Co., up $3.11 to $167.35.
Europe’s aviation regulator is nearing a decision to allow the company’s 737 Max planes to resume flights, Bloomberg reported.
CIT Group Inc., up $5.26 to $25.
The New York-based bank agreed to be acquired by First Citizens BancShares Inc.
Navistar International Corp., up $8.10 to $43.52.
Volkwsagen’s Traton truck unit agreed to acquire the rest of the truck maker for $44.50 a share in cash.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up 79 cents to $38.02.
The bank reported third-quarter results that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.
V.F. Corp., down $1.92 to $75.82.
The maker of Vans footwear, whose stock has rallied in recent weeks, released an upbeat forecast for the rest of its fiscal year.
Schlumberger NV, down $1.45 to $14.97.
The giant oilfield services company’s revenue fell short of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.
Citizens Financial Group Inc., down $1.29 to $26.61.
The bank’s earnings for its latest quarter missed analysts’ forecasts.