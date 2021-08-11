Vancouver, Wash.,-based Nautilus has reported a quarterly sales record for its fiscal second quarter as people continued to embrace home fitness during the pandemic.

Net sales were up 61.7 percent to $184.6 million compared with $114.2 in the prior year, according to a news release from the fitness equipment company. Nautilus fitness brands include Bowflex, Schwinn Fitness, Octane and Universal Gym Equipment.

Gross profit rose $17.1 million, to $55.5 million, according to the news release. Operating income was $18 million, with an operating margin of 10 percent, and the company’s EBITDA earnings totaled $20 million.

“We have generated record results for three sequential quarters,” said CEO Jim Barr. “I’m really pleased by how our team delivered in comparison to last year, the first full quarter that benefitted from the COVID-related tailwinds.”

Nautilus continues to improve JRNY, its digital platform for in-home fitness videos. In the past quarter, it added more than 200 trainer-led videos and introduced the JRNY app for use with its in-home spin bikes IC4 and C6.

This week, Nautilus announced a partnership with FitOn, a popular free fitness app for home workouts; JRNY members can view hundreds of third-party workouts through the digital fitness platform and app.

Nautilus shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NLS, closed at $13.63 Wednesday, up 7 cents per share.

Although its quarterly results beat analysts’ estimates, its stock is down 4.9 percent year-over-year as the company faces declining margins and supply chain issues, according to the website Seeking Alpha.