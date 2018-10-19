NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has announced a national effort to reduce sugar in packaged foods by 20 percent.

The city’s health department said Friday the endeavor is being undertaken by the National Salt and Sugar Reduction Initiative, a partnership of about 100 health departments and related groups.

Public health officials say eating too much added sugar can lead to weight gain, diabetes and heart disease.

The initiative is urging the industry to voluntarily meet sugar reduction goals in 13 food and beverage categories by 2025.

The Philadelphia health department says it “strongly supports” the effort.

The Grocery Manufacturers Association says the industry already offers “low sugar, no sugar and lower calorie products.”

The health partnership first took aim at salt in 2009. It says about 30 food companies have committed to work toward sodium reduction.

