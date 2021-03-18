The National Guard will again help Washington state dig out from under a pandemic-related backlog in its unemployment system.

Starting Monday, 50 National Guard members will bolster efforts by the state Employment Security Department to contact the tens of thousands of Washingtonians who have been hit with overpayment notices for jobless benefits received during the pandemic, the ESD announced Thursday.

It will be the second time the ESD has been assisted by the National Guard, which was deployed in June to help assist the agency after the unemployment system had been hit by the first pandemic-related layoffs and a massive unemployment fraud scheme.

The deployment, which had no end date as of Thursday, marks a major push by the ESD to contact approximately 55,000 claimants who have been asked to repay jobless benefits for which they may not have been eligible.

In some cases, claimants have been asked to repay more than $20,000 in benefits and many have received fiercely worded overpayment notices threatening to take claimants to court, garnish their wages, or file liens against their property if benefits are not repaid.

ESD officials say some overpayment notices may result from claimants failing to confirm their eligibility, and the agency is trying to contact claimants to resolve the issue. The 50 National Guard troops will help with those outreach efforts, said ESD spokesperson Nick Demerice.

Demerice also confirmed that the ESD is not taking claimants to court or initiating other legal actions over the potential overpayment notices.

This is a developing story and will be updated.