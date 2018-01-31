WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — National Grid is looking to increase its natural gas rates to help recover spending on high costs of fuel during the recent cold snap.

The Providence Journal reports the company filed a request Monday to increase the average household heating bill by 15.6 percent from March 1 to Oct. 31. The average bill would increase by $11.87 per month or $94.84 total during the time period.

The increase would affect 267,000 gas customers if approved by the state Public Utilities Commission.

The company previously reported it paid $34.4 million above projections during the extreme cold between the end of December and early January. National Grid says the rate hike would help recover $22.8 million.

The company says it will recover the remaining amount through new gas rates introduced Nov. 1.