ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — The boards of two large agriculture co-ops in the Dakotas that are merging have come up with a new name.

When North Central Farmers Elevator and Wheat Growers join forces on Feb. 1, the organization will be known as Agtegra.

Members of the two co-ops voted last September to merge. North Central has about 2,400 members in South Dakota and North Dakota, while Wheat Growers has 5,100 members in the two states.