LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An economic development group for 10 northern Indiana counties has won a nearly $39 million grant to help turn the region into a hub for agricultural research and advanced manufacturing.
The chairman of the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, Gary Henriott, says the grant from the Lilly Endowment is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
The Journal & Courier reports the nonprofit’s board will meet next year with representatives from the 10-county region to discuss how the funding will be used.
Part of the money will finance a $10 million fund that will award grants to boost the livability of the region. Other funding will aid research at Purdue University and Ivy Tech Community College.
Wabash Heartland represents Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Pulaski, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties.
