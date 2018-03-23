VASS, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina residents whose community dam was damaged by Hurricane Matthew and later breached by the state have won a $162.5 million judgment against the corporation that owns it.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that Woodlake residents released a statement Friday announcing the judgment against Woodlake CC Corp. in their lawsuit alleging harm by the corporation’s failure to maintain the dam. The company had failed to meet a deadline to drain or repair the damaged dam last June, forcing the state to step in, leaving the 1,200-acre lake mostly empty.

Residents sued in October, saying the corporation to whom they pay dues continues to advertise “lakefront” lots as the lake has become a “quagmire.”

The corporation failed to respond to the lawsuit. It didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

___

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com