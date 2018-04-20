RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It’s more of the same for North Carolina’s unemployment rate.
The state Commerce Department reported Friday the state’s jobless rate was 4.5 percent in March, above the nationwide rate of 4.1 percent.
That’s the sixth straight month both the state and national unemployment rate have been stuck in the same place.
The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that North Carolina payrolls added more than 73,000 jobs in the year ending in March. That 1.7 percent addition to 4.47 million non-farm workers is among the best in the country, though still well off the red-hot rate of much smaller states of Idaho, Utah and Nevada.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon workers' median pay in 2017: $28,446
- Metals-forging firm near Boeing Field closing after 8 decades so real estate can be sold
- Southwest Airlines sought more time for inspections before Boeing 737’s engine exploded
- Southwest 737 accident kills passenger, raises engine concerns
- 'Nerves of steel': She calmly landed the Southwest flight and broke barriers as a fighter pilot
North Carolina’s job growth in the past year was led by business services, education and health care jobs, and the trade, transportation and utilities sector.