RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It’s more of the same for North Carolina’s unemployment rate.

The state Commerce Department reported Friday the state’s jobless rate was 4.5 percent in March, above the nationwide rate of 4.1 percent.

That’s the sixth straight month both the state and national unemployment rate have been stuck in the same place.

The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that North Carolina payrolls added more than 73,000 jobs in the year ending in March. That 1.7 percent addition to 4.47 million non-farm workers is among the best in the country, though still well off the red-hot rate of much smaller states of Idaho, Utah and Nevada.

North Carolina’s job growth in the past year was led by business services, education and health care jobs, and the trade, transportation and utilities sector.