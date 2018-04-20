MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A pharmaceuticals company has laid off 15 percent of its workforce at a West Virginia manufacturing facility.
Mylan Pharmaceuticals released a statement Friday saying the “right-sizing” is consistent with discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to continue operations. Mylan spokeswoman Christine Waller tells The Dominion Post that around 500 positions have been cut, leaving the West Virginia workforce at around 3,000.
In response to a question that asked if the layoffs were connected to FDA inspections of the plant, Waller said the goal was to reduce the site’s size and complexity.
The layoffs are effective immediately. The company is still in discussion with United Steel Workers Local 8-957 regarding separation packages for senior union members.
Union leaders were in meetings Friday and couldn’t be reached for comment.
