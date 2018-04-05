OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mutual of Omaha has hired two companies for a study that could lead to a $200 million-plus project to replace Mutual’s current Omaha headquarters.

Mutual Chairman and Chief Executive James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald on Wednesday the study will consider a building designed to improve collaboration among the insurer’s 3,500 Omaha employees and help it “attract and retain the best talent.”

Mutual has hired Hines, a Houston real estate development company, and Gensler, a San Francisco-based architecture, design and planning firm. Their study is expected to take about a year. Blackledge says Mutual’s board of directors will review the study before making its decision on whether to build.

He also says he expects any new headquarters would be erected fairly close to Mutual’s current midtown location.

