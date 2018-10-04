SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is apparently taunting the government agency that accused him of duping investors just days after negotiating a settlement to keep his job.

Musk jabbed the Securities and Exchange Commission on his Twitter account, the same agency that went after him for an August 7 tweet in which he declared he had secured financing for a Tesla buyout. The SEC alleged that Musk hadn’t locked up the estimated $25 billion to $50 billion that it would have required to pull off that deal.

In a Thursday tweet , Musk praised the “Shortseller Enrichment Commission” for “doing incredible work.”

Musk has long feuded with short sellers, a category of investors that have been betting on Tesla’s stock to fall.

Tesla shares declined 2 percent in extended trading after Musk’s tweet.