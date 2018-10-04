SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is apparently taunting the government agency that accused him of duping investors just days after negotiating a settlement to keep his job.
Musk jabbed the Securities and Exchange Commission on his Twitter account, the same agency that went after him for an August 7 tweet in which he declared he had secured financing for a Tesla buyout. The SEC alleged that Musk hadn’t locked up the estimated $25 billion to $50 billion that it would have required to pull off that deal.
In a Thursday tweet , Musk praised the “Shortseller Enrichment Commission” for “doing incredible work.”
Musk has long feuded with short sellers, a category of investors that have been betting on Tesla’s stock to fall.
Most Read Business Stories
- Northwest's cell networks disrupted after ‘presidential alert’ text
- The next industry to be disrupted by technology: real estate
- Why you shouldn’t use Facebook to log in to other sites and apps
- Hands off my data! 15 default privacy settings you should change right now | Tech Tips
- Microsoft unveils new Surface devices, including headphones WATCH
Tesla shares declined 2 percent in extended trading after Musk’s tweet.