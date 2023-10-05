Elon Musk has made good on a promise to strip out headlines from news organizations’ posts on the X Corp. platform formerly known as Twitter.

The change, which began rolling out Wednesday, means some users will now only see the post and lead image associated with the story it links to. To access the story itself, users have to click on the image shown.

Musk said in August the move would “greatly improve esthetics.”

The change is the latest in a long line for the platform Musk took over in 2022. Two weeks ago, he floated making all users pay a monthly subscription fee in a bid to thwart bot operations.