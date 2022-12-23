Since Elon Musk bought Twitter in October, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” has ad-libbed his way through the company’s moderation policies.

He initially argued that bans should be reserved for spam accounts, offering “amnesty” to thousands of suspended users and reinstating former President Donald Trump. Last week, he suspended several journalists, claiming they had shared public flight data revealing his private location. (Many of the bans were later reversed.)

To gauge how Musk’s content decisions influenced Twitter’s content, The New York Times analyzed tweets from more than 1,000 users whose accounts were recently reinstated. The posts were collected for the Times by Bright Data, a social media tracking company, using a list of reinstated users identified by Travis Brown, a Berlin-based software developer who has tracked extremism on Twitter.

Most of the reinstated accounts were deeply partisan — often vocal supporters of Trump — and they appeared eager to bring their fiery takes back to the social network. It was not clear from the data why the users were originally suspended or why they were reinstated, though their post histories suggest many were banned as Twitter cracked down on COVID-19 and election-related misinformation.

Imran Ahmed, the founder and CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said the message Musk sent to the formerly suspended users was clear: “‘Welcome back, welcome home.”

Twitter and Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

“I finally got this account back after being banned for being a #Republican thanks @elonmusk,” one user tweeted. Just 10 minutes later, the same person wrote: “Joe Biden is an illegitimate president and the 2020 election was stolen.”

Here is some of what these users have been saying on Twitter since their return.

COVID-19 misinformation and vaccine doubts

During the pandemic, Twitter introduced a policy that banned misinformation about the virus, suspending more than 11,000 accounts, including many prominent users, after they pushed falsehoods. But in November of this year, after Musk took control of the company, Twitter said that it would no longer enforce that policy.

Several reinstated users who were banned after the COVID-19 policies went into effect started posting again about the virus and its vaccines. Some raised doubts about the effectiveness of vaccines or suggested, without evidence, that vaccines kill people.

Several posts mentioned “Died Suddenly,” a misleading documentary released this year that claimed people were dying from the vaccine. Others shared their own unsupported anecdotes.

“If you watched ‘Died Suddenly’ here is more confirming evidence,” one user tweeted, adding a link to a website titled “COVID Jab Side Effects.” Before being banned in January 2021, the user had posted several times about COVID-19, including posts that the virus was not dangerous.

Election fraud

Twitter cracked down on election fraud conspiracy theories after the 2020 election, suspending thousands of accounts that pushed false and misleading ideas about the election results. Hundreds of users have since returned to Twitter, pushing those ideas once again.

Many reinstated users focused on close races in the midterm elections, including the governor’s race in Arizona and the Senate race in Pennsylvania. Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, lost her race but has refused to concede, citing problems with the voting process and claiming fraud. Many reinstated users echoed her ideas.

Those tweets recycled falsehoods and conspiracy theories from the 2020 election, including that voting machines were rigged to influence the outcome.

“Voters, not voting machines, used to decide elections in Arizona,” one reinstated user tweeted. “That’s no longer the case.”

QAnon

QAnon, the online conspiracy theory, appeared to reach its peak on Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. Twitter suspended more than 70,000 accounts linked to the group afterward. But many of the movement’s core ideas have continued playing a significant role in the far-right imagination.

On Twitter, reinstated users have returned to familiar themes in QAnon lore, raising questions about prominent Democrats and their association with Jeffrey Epstein, a former financier who was charged with child sex trafficking and is a central figure in QAnon conspiracies.

They have claimed without evidence that Democrats and Hollywood personalities are engaged in widespread sex trafficking and pedophilia. And they have also repeated claims that liberals are “grooming” children using drag performances and sex education.

“I just was reinstated today after 2 years of permanent suspension,” wrote one reinstated user with “QAnon” in his user name. “I guess I owe that to the new owner thank you Elon Musk.”