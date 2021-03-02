Elon Musk is eyeing a name change for Boca Chica, Texas, the Gulf Coast community where his Space Exploration Technologies is building its futuristic deep-space rocket.

“Creating the city of Starbase, Texas,” Musk tweeted Tuesday. “From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars.”

A SpaceX representative made a “casual inquiry” last week about requirements to incorporate Boca Chica, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said. SpaceX hasn’t made a formal request, nor did the official mention any potential new names for the small burg near the Mexican border where the company’s new Starship prototypes dominate the seaside skyline, Treviño said.

“Sending a tweet doesn’t make it so,” Treviño said of the incorporation process. “They have a lot of hoops and hurdles to go through before they can make it so.”

Renaming Boca Chica would deepen Musk’s imprint on Texas. In addition to SpaceX’s activity, his Tesla is building a massive factory in East Austin for its forthcoming electric pickup truck. Musk has moved his private Musk Foundation to Austin from California and said he has moved to Texas, though he still spends time in the Golden State. The rockets SpaceX is developing in Boca Chica are one day meant to fly people to the moon and to Mars.

Under Texas law, the incorporation process is handled by Cameron County commissioners. That process would also include utilities in the town, which doesn’t have a public water system. Water is transported by truck from nearby Brownsville and stored in tanks at each home.

An Austin-based lobbyist for SpaceX referred all calls to the company, which didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Added Judge Treviño, “I think they may be getting a little ahead of themselves.”