Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has taunted traders who are betting his company’s stock will fall, has bought a bigger stake in the company, whose stock climbed 3 percent Monday.

Tesla’s Elon Musk is putting some money where his trash-talking mouth is.

The chief executive officer of the electric carmaker bought about $9.85 million worth of Tesla shares on Monday, his biggest purchase since March 2017, according to a regulatory filing.

Musk, 46, already was Tesla’s largest shareholder, and his stake is now approaching 20 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The purchase comes just days after Musk taunted Tesla short sellers in a series of tweets about his combative earnings call last week. He promised to “burn” those betting against the company, which hasn’t earned an annual profit in its 15-year history and has blazed through more than $1 billion in cash during three of the last four quarters.

“The sheer magnitude of short carnage will be unreal,” Musk wrote in one of his posts Friday. “If you’re short, I suggest tiptoeing quietly to the exit …”

Short sellers bet that a stock’s price will go down. A short seller borrows shares and then sells them, hoping they can be bought back later at a lower price and then returned to the stock lender, earning the short seller a profit. Short sellers are at risk if a stock price rises.

Tesla shares have more than recovered the loss sustained after Musk ranted against what he said were “dry,” “boring” and “bonehead” questions from analysts on the company’s earnings call last week. The stock rose 3 percent on Monday, boosting Tesla’s market capitalization to about $51.4 billion. The carmaker has again surpassed General Motors on that basis by about $190 million.

Short interest in Tesla — which shows how many shares have been sold by short sellers, but not yet bought back — has been unrelenting, increasing by almost 400,000 shares on Thursday, the day after the conference call, and exceeding 40 million shares for the first time, according to S3 Partners.

“If short-selling demand continues to grow at this pace, short sellers will feel the angst that Tesla Model 3 buyers are feeling — with demand outstripping supply,” Ihor Dusaniwsky, an S3 Partners managing director, wrote in a report Friday.