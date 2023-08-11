The Sunnyside company that was found to have systematically discriminated against women employees and engaged in discriminatory practices last year was recently fined $74,642 for violating H-2A visa program requirements, following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.

Additionally, the department recovered almost $60,000 in unpaid wages for 62 employees working under the temporary visa for agriculture workers. The investigation began August 2021, and penalties were issued June this year. Ostrom has paid the fines.

The owners of Ostrom Mushroom Farms, which have since sold the company to Canadian company Windmill Farms, failed to pay foreign workers the required wage rate under law and did not provide cooking facilities or three meals a day for the employees, as is required under the H-2A, according to a statement from the department’s Wage and Hour Division.

“Our nation depends on agricultural industry workers to feed our families and we are committed to making certain industry employers fulfill their legal responsibilities,” Seattle’s Wage and Hour Division District Director Thomas Silva said in a statement.

Wage theft has been a long-standing problem in the agriculture sector and not necessarily confined to the H-2A program. The department’s Wage and Hour Division handled 879 separate investigations in 2022, recovering more than $5.8 million in back wages for over 8,000 employees in agriculture.

The H-2A program has been heavily criticized by farmworker advocates for failing to provide strong protections for foreign workers who are at the mercy of their employer and away from home.

Workers with Ostrom initially reached out the United Farm Workers union over bad working conditions and long, irregular hours, said Elizabeth Strater, UFW director of strategic campaigns.

Ostrom misused the H-2A system from Day 1, exploiting the workers in predatory ways, Strater said in reference to the company unlawfully shifting the cost of visas onto workers, resulting in a worker paying $10,000 for a visa to work.

“It really is like the nightmare scenario, but unfortunately, this is more common than we’d like to believe,” Strater said.

The Labor Department’s investigation into Ostrom found that the workers discovered the housing that was listed in their job order was not available upon arriving.

In an H-2A agricultural clearance order form from the Labor Department, Ostrom indicated it was hiring for agricultural field workers and it would provide housing with kitchen space, appropriate equipment and dishwashing facilities. The company indicated that if the kitchen became unavailable, it would provide three meals a day.

Workers were instead temporarily housed in a hotel without kitchen amenities and had to buy their own meals.

The mushroom company officials also failed to obtain an inspection of the housing conditions prior to workers moving in, and it did not keep accurate records.

The division fined Ostrom $70,348 for program violations, $1,227 for failing to keep records and obtain a housing inspection before workers arrived, and $3,067 for unlawful cost-shifting.

In the past decade, use of the H-2A program has more than tripled, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as growers report a shortage of domestic workers.

To participate in the federal program, an employer must show there’s a shortage of domestic workers, and the work must be temporary or seasonal.

El Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, an organization that focuses on improving the conditions of low-wage workers in the U.S., released a report in 2019 that included in-depth interviews with 100 H-2A workers, finding that all of them experienced at least one serious legal violation of their rights and 94% experienced at least three or more.

Among past H-2A program violators in Washington is East Wenatchee-based Welton Orchards and Storage, which was fined last year following an investigation that found the company ignored its legal responsibilities, verbally abused workers by threatening to “send them back to Mexico” and put workers’ health and safety at risk.