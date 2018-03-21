NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

General Mills Inc., down $4.42 to $45.51

The Cheerios maker cut its profit forecast after it reported rising costs in the third quarter.

MuleSoft Inc., up $2.24 to $44.24

The software developer agreed to be bought by Salesforce.com for $44.89 a share, or $5.9 billion.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.91 to $57.78

The airline said falling fares and other issues are hurting its revenues.

Nordstrom Inc., down $1.65 to $47.70

The department store said it ended talks with the Nordstrom family about a possible sale.

Hess Corp., up $2.30 to $50.69

Energy companies rose along with oil prices for the second day in a row.

TRI Pointe Group Inc., up 35 cents to $16.73

The National Association of Realtors said sales of already-built homes jumped in February after dipping over the previous two months.

Winnebago Industries Inc., down $2.20 to $41.80

The recreational vehicle maker reported a smaller profit than analysts expected.

Prothena Corp., up $4.87 to $38.72

The drug developer said it will work with biotechnology company Celgene to study potential treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.