NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
General Mills Inc., down $4.42 to $45.51
The Cheerios maker cut its profit forecast after it reported rising costs in the third quarter.
MuleSoft Inc., up $2.24 to $44.24
The software developer agreed to be bought by Salesforce.com for $44.89 a share, or $5.9 billion.
Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.91 to $57.78
The airline said falling fares and other issues are hurting its revenues.
Nordstrom Inc., down $1.65 to $47.70
The department store said it ended talks with the Nordstrom family about a possible sale.
Hess Corp., up $2.30 to $50.69
Energy companies rose along with oil prices for the second day in a row.
TRI Pointe Group Inc., up 35 cents to $16.73
The National Association of Realtors said sales of already-built homes jumped in February after dipping over the previous two months.
Winnebago Industries Inc., down $2.20 to $41.80
The recreational vehicle maker reported a smaller profit than analysts expected.
Prothena Corp., up $4.87 to $38.72
The drug developer said it will work with biotechnology company Celgene to study potential treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.