WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller is scrutinizing the connections between President Donald Trump’s campaign and the data mining firm Cambridge Analytica.
Cambridge Analytica has come under fierce criticism from U.S. and British lawmakers over reports it swiped the data of more than 50 million Facebook users to sway elections.
Mueller’s investigators have asked former campaign officials about the Trump campaign’s data operations, particularly how it collected and utilized voter data in battleground states.
That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the line of inquiry who isn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Most Read Business Stories
- As coffee-cup controversy simmers, Starbucks vows to spend $10M to invent new ones
- No deal: Nordstrom family’s price not enough for board
- Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for 'major breach of trust' VIEW
- Amazon topples Google parent as the world’s No. 2 most valuable company
- Starbucks ‘trying to value the dignity of work,’ Schultz tells shareholders VIEW
The Trump campaign has distanced itself from the firm. It was financed by major Republican donors and, for a time, employed Steve Bannon, who later became Trump’s campaign chief executive.