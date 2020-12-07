MSNBC named Rashida Jones, one of its most senior editorial executives, as the new president of the network Monday, the first change in leadership at the 24-hour cable channel since 2008.

Jones, who will become the highest-ranking Black woman in the television news industry, will assume the role Feb. 1, the network said.

She will replace Phil Griffin, whose oversight of MSNBC’s liberal prime-time lineup yielded big ratings in the Trump years and minted media stars like Rachel Maddow, now MSNBC’s No. 1 draw.

Griffin joined MSNBC at its founding in 1996 and commands loyalty from many of the network’s on-air personalities.

Jones is a senior vice president for news at MSNBC and NBC News, overseeing breaking news and special events for the cable channel and NBC’s broadcast news division. She joined NBCUniversal seven years ago.

Her promotion was announced Monday by Cesar Conde, the chairperson of NBCUniversal News Group, and it marked another major shake-up in the NBCUniversal management ranks. Conde, who formerly ran Telemundo, took over the news division this year after Andrew Lack departed following a bumpy tenure.

Conde said Jones has “masterfully” guided NBC News coverage of the pandemic, the social justice protests and unrest, and the election. She produced the two most-viewed Democratic presidential debates in television history and helped lead the preparation for Kristen Welker’s role as moderator of the second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and now President-elect Joe Biden.

Information from The Los Angeles Times was included in this report.