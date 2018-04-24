LAS VEGAS (AP) — The new chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America says he is optimistic about the movie and theatrical exhibition business.

Rivkin and John Fithian, the president and CEO of the National Association of Theater Owners delivered a state of the industry speech Tuesday morning at the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas addressing concerns like waning audiences and increased competition from streaming.

Both stressed that there are ups and downs every year and that theaters will continue to survive.

CinemaCon is an annual gathering of theater owners and exhibitors, during which they get a look upcoming films from major Hollywood studios and a preview of some of the latest and greatest in theatrical technologies and even concession options.