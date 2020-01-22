Motorola will start selling its new $1,500 Razr phone in coming weeks, after supply issues delayed the launch beyond the key holiday shopping period.

Online pre-orders for the foldable smartphone begin Jan. 26 and sales in stores start Feb. 6, Motorola said. The device will available on Motorola’s website, and through Walmart and Verizon Communications.

The handset was announced in November and the company originally targeted December for pre-orders. But the Lenovo Group unit postponed that plan, saying that initial demand outstripped its supply predictions.

Motorola did not blame technical issues for the delay. Other companies, such as Samsung Electronics., have struggled to launch foldable devices on time due to issues with screens failing. The foldable Razr looks similar to the original model from the early 2000s, but runs Google’s Android operating system and features touchscreens inside and out.