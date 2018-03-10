WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A new Polish law that shuts most stores on Sundays is taking effect for the first time, with large supermarkets and most other retailers banned from opening.

The law was introduced by a leading trade union which wants employees to be able to rest and spend time with their families, and was approved by the conservative and pro-Catholic ruling party.

Pro-business opposition parties have decried it as a blow to commercial freedom and warn that tens of thousands of workers could lose their jobs.

The new law at first bans trade two Sundays per month, but steps it up to three Sundays in 2019 and finally all Sundays in 2020, except for seven exceptions before the Easter and Christmas holidays.