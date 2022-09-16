While corporate boards in the U.S. have added more gender and racial diversity in recent years, Asian Americans remain vastly underrepresented among directors.

More than two-thirds of Fortune 1,000 companies don’t have a single director who is Asian or Pacific Islander, an analysis released this week by Ascend Pinnacle and the consultancy KPMG found. Overall, Asian directors hold about 4% of all seats, less than a third of their 13% share of the professional workforce, the group said — that figure hasn’t budged since a 2020 survey.

In recent years, boards have been under pressure from investors and regulators to add more women and other underrepresented minorities. That push has resulted in measurable gains for women and Black directors. Asian and Hispanic people, however, have made little progress and, in some cases, their numbers have stagnated. Latino directors also only hold about 4% of seats, despite making up nearly 20% of the U.S. population.

“The continuing absence of Asian directors from America’s top boardrooms is deeply disappointing,” Anna W. Mok, the co-founder of Ascend Pinnacle, said. “Due to the Model Minority myth, and the ongoing perception that Asians do not have workplace advancement challenges, many people may not be aware of the continuing under-representation of Asians in leadership at the highest levels of American companies and in their boardrooms.”

While Asian Americans are well represented in corporate America, many face hurdles and biases as they climb the corporate ladder into leadership roles. They’re the least likely group to be promoted to management, studies have found. And, just 6% of executives identified as Asian or Indian in a 2020 analysis of C-suites by recruiting firm Crist Kolder Associates.

Still, where Asian Americans hold the most jobs, they’re more likely to make it to boards. Technology companies were the most likely to have at least one Asian director, the data showed.