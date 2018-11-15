RABAT, Morocco (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI are inaugurating Morocco’s first high-speed rail line, the first ever such line in Africa.
The $2 billion project was launched in September 2011 by the king and Nicolas Sarkozy, the former president of France, which jointly funded the line with several Arab states.
Known as the LGV — French for “high speed line” — it will connect the economic hubs of Tangier and Casablanca in 2 hours 10 minutes at a speed of 320 km/h (199m/h) instead of almost 5 hours on a regular train. It will be inaugurated Thursday.
Morocco bought 12 high speed trains from French train manufacturer Alstom.
Most Read Business Stories
- We freaked out over Amazon's HQ2 search. But it turned out to be for all the wrong reasons | Danny Westneat
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- Starbucks laying off 350 people, mostly at Seattle headquarters
- Will Amazon's HQ2 sink Seattle's housing market?
- California bar clears lawyer Michael Avenatti of fraud allegations tied to his Tully's business dealings
The king named the first line Al Boraq after a mythical winged creature that transported the prophets to the heavens.