NEW YORK (AP) — Investment bank Morgan Stanley said Tuesday that its third-quarter profits rose 12 percent, as the firm’s wealth management arm was able to earn more money despite a slow summer in the markets.

The Wall Street bank said it earned $1.78 billion, or 93 cents a share, compared with $1.6 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat analysts’ expectations of 81 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Over the last several years, Morgan Stanley’s management has been pushing the firm away from trading and into more steady forms of business, most notably wealth management. That bet paid off this quarter.

Morgan Stanley’s wealth management arm drove most of the profit gain in the quarter, reporting a 9 percent rise in revenue. The firm’s assets under management grew as well as fee income from advising clients.

Like its competitors, Morgan’s trading desks were hampered by a slow summer. The firm’s stock trading revenue was relatively flat, but the firm’s bond trading revenue fell 20 percent from a year earlier to $1.2 billion from $1.5 billion. Unlike its competitors, Morgan Stanley’s trading operations are weighted more toward stock trading.

Investment banking revenue also increased to $1.3 billion from $1.1 billion.

Overall revenue rose 3 percent to $9.2 billion versus $8.91 billion a year earlier, also beating expectations.

Morgan Stanley’s stock rose 1.3 percent to $49.60 in pre-market trading.