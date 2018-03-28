PROVIDEINCE, R.I. (AP) — Twenty-six Rhode Island cities and towns have joined a national movement and sued major drug manufacturers and distributors over the opioid epidemic.

The suit filed this week in federal court says the drug companies conspired to generate enormous profits while spurring the nationwide opioid epidemic.

The Providence Journal reports that the suit alleges the drug companies engaged in deceptive marketing campaigns aimed at increasing opioid use. The cities and towns say they seek to “eliminate the hazard to public health and safety” and abate the nuisance caused by the companies. They are seeking unspecified damages.

Eva Mancuso, who is serving as Rhode Island counsel in the suit, says the communities in the suit represent 80 percent of the state’s population.

