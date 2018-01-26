RENO, Nev. (AP) — A week of snow is raising spirits at Sierra ski resorts that had been off to a slow start this season.

Up to another foot of snow (30 cm) fell late Thursday and early Friday in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe on the heels of a storm that dumped more than a foot in some areas the day before.

The most new snow was reported on the northwest end of the lake — 12 inches (30 cm) at Squaw Valley and 10 inches (25 cm) at Alpine Meadows.

Homewood and Sierra-at-Tahoe got 7 inches (17 cm), Sugar Bowl 6 (15 cm), Northstar 5 (12 cm) and Mt. Rose 4 (10 cm).

The National Weather Service says there’s a slight chance of snow in the Tahoe area on Saturday but otherwise party cloudy conditions are forecast into next week.