ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest airport will close a number of runways for repairs and Albuquerque residents will hear the difference for a while.
Albuquerque International Sunport officials announced Wednesday that the airport’s primary runway will be closed for repairs for at least 60 days to fix cracking concrete slabs.
Officials say that means southeast Albuquerque will experience an increase in air traffic and noise.
The number of flights in and out of the Albuquerque International Sunport will not be impacted.
The Albuquerque International Sunport is owned by the city of Albuquerque.