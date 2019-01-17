Leslie Moonves, the former chief executive of CBS, plans to fight a decision by the company’s board that denied him a $120 million severance payment after he was fired for cause following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Moonves, 69, told CBS that he was demanding an arbitration hearing, according to a securities filing on Wednesday. His termination agreement gives him that right, and he had up to 30 days after his Dec. 17 firing to challenge the board’s decision to not pay him the severance.

Under the terms of his termination agreement, CBS has been paying Moonves’s legal fees, making it easier for him to challenge the board through an arbitration hearing. The process could end up costing CBS as much as $50 million in lawyer’s fees. But should CBS prevail, Moonves would have to foot the bill himself.

The details of the arbitration hearing will remain confidential and any decision will be binding, according to the terms of Moonves’s separation agreement.

CBS directors determined in December that Moonves had misled the company about multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and that he tried to hide evidence in a frenzied attempt to save his legacy. “His willful and material misfeasance, violation of company policies and breach of his employment contract” led to his dismissal, the board said at the time.

After discussing Moonves’s case over the course of several days, the board reached its conclusion based on an investigation conducted by two outside law firms. Moonves “engaged in multiple acts of serious nonconsensual sexual misconduct in and outside of the workplace, both before and after he came to CBS in 1995,” according to a late November draft of the investigators’ report reviewed by The New York Times.

The board was unequivocal in firing Moonves. He has denied the allegations and said any sexual contact with the women was consensual.

Moonves reigned as one of Hollywood’s most successful and celebrated executives for decades before being forced to step down in September after the allegations were made.

Because of his run of success, Moonves became one of the industry’s highest-paid executives. He has drawn an annual pay package worth $69.3 million.