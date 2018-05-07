ST. LOUIS (AP) — Monsanto Chairman and CEO Hugh Grant will leave the company after it’s acquired by Germany’s Bayer AG.
The St. Louis company said Monday that Grant will work to see the $57 billion deal through and oversee operations before it closes. Bayer expects the deal to close in the second quarter.
A number of Monsanto’s top executives will depart with Grant as well.
Monsanto shareholders approved a bid from the pharmaceutical and chemical business in December.
Monsanto sells seeds and crop protection chemicals to the agricultural sector.