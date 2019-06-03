TUESDAY: Jeff Bezos begins a four-day re: MARS conference on artificial intelligence, space and such. The Las Vegas event is a public offshoot of his invitation-only MARS gatherings.

THURSDAY: May home prices for the Seattle area are reported by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Last month, the data showed April’s median price for single-family homes in King County had dipped 4.8% from a year earlier to $690,000.

FRIDAY: Labor Department releases May employment data. For April, employers reported adding a strong 263,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to a five-decade low of 3.6%, seemingly pointing to healthy economic growth.