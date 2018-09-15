The business week ahead
TUESDAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for September.
WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports housing starts for August and the second-quarter current account trade deficit.
THURSDAY: The National Association of Realtors reports existing home sales for August.
