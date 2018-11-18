The business week ahead
MONDAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for November.
TUESDAY: The Commerce Department reports October housing starts.
WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales for October. … The Commerce Department reports durable goods for October.
THURSDAY: U.S. financial markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday
FRIDAY: Black Friday, retailers’ traditional kickoff of the holiday shopping season, is known for long lines, big crowds and low prices. About 70 percent of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday this year, according to a recent NerdWallet study conducted by The Harris Poll … The U.S. stock market closes its post-holiday session 3 hours early, at 10 a.m. Seattle time.
