A look at the business week ahead.

MONDAY: The Commerce Department reports retail-sales data for January.

TUESDAY: T-Mobile U.S. CEO John Legere, Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure and critics of the two wireless providers’ planned merger are scheduled to testify before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee. Some industry observers are wondering if the $26.5 billion telecom deal, which must be approved by the Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department, is in trouble. … The Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for February.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing unveils its newest airplane, the 777X, at a ceremonial rollout in Everett attended by hundreds of employees and top executives, including Chairman Dennis Muilenburg and Commercial Airplanes chief Kevin McAllister. … The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for February. … The Commerce Department reports on January durable goods and construction spending.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports January new home sales.

FRIDAY: The Federal Reserve releases industrial production data for February. … The Labor Department issues its job openings and labor-turnover survey for January.