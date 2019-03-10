A look at the business week ahead.
MONDAY: The Commerce Department reports retail-sales data for January.
TUESDAY: T-Mobile U.S. CEO John Legere, Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure and critics of the two wireless providers’ planned merger are scheduled to testify before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee. Some industry observers are wondering if the $26.5 billion telecom deal, which must be approved by the Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department, is in trouble. … The Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for February.
WEDNESDAY: Boeing unveils its newest airplane, the 777X, at a ceremonial rollout in Everett attended by hundreds of employees and top executives, including Chairman Dennis Muilenburg and Commercial Airplanes chief Kevin McAllister. … The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for February. … The Commerce Department reports on January durable goods and construction spending.
THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports January new home sales.
Most Read Business Stories
- Student loans leave couple worried about negative net worth | Money Makeover
- Wall Street's new dress code raises question: What to wear? VIEW
- 'A sense of urgency' as investigation into second recent crash of a Boeing 737 MAX begins
- Viaduct gold rush: Big money flows into area around doomed Seattle highway
- Ready for a new vehicle lease? Don't expect deal you got in 2016
FRIDAY: The Federal Reserve releases industrial production data for February. … The Labor Department issues its job openings and labor-turnover survey for January.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.