TODAY: The lawsuit by more than a dozen state attorneys general against the proposed $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint is scheduled to begin in a Manhattan federal court. The suit, which claims combining the No. 3 and 4 cellular companies would be bad for consumers, is the final obstacle to the long-delayed deal.

TUESDAY: The Port of Seattle Commission is set to vote on policies to govern biometric technologies, including facial recognition, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. … Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

WEDNESDAY: The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure holds another hearing on Boeing’s 737 MAX, this time focused on Federal Aviation Administration oversight. The first witness will be FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson.