The business week ahead

TUESDAY: PNAA’s annual Commercial Aerospace Conference, which attracts hundreds of industry executives and government officials, kicks off at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Boeing and Airbus will give presentations, including insights into how their supply chains operate. A highlight of the four-day conference will be the lecture by aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia summing up the industry’s prospects. … The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for December.

WEDNESDAY: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere is scheduled to appear before two congressional committees — the House Committee on Energy & Commerce and the House Judiciary Committee — that are examining the potential impact of the proposed merger between the Bellevue-based wireless provider and its rival Sprint. … The Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for January.

THURSDAY: Airbus will discuss the past year’s financial results at its annual news conference in Toulouse, France, at 12:45 a.m. Seattle time. The European jet maker faces intense pressure, with its flagship A380 superjumbo program appearing close to cancellation and the U.K.’s Brexit threatening to dramatically slow its supply chain this spring. … The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for January.

FRIDAY: The Federal Reserve reports on industrial production for January.