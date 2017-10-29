The business week ahead
SOMETIME THIS WEEK: Funko, the Everett-based marketer of pop-culture figurines and other collectibles, is scheduled to complete an initial public offering of stock for $200 million or more. A recent filing pegged the expected price at $14 to $16 per share. Funko itself will sell 11.6 million shares, while current stockholders in the company will sell 1.7 million shares. A further 2 million shares could be sold if demand is strong enough.
TODAY: The Commerce Department reports on personal income and spending for September.
TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its home-price index for August. The Seattle metro area could top the nation in home-price increases for the 12th month in a row. … The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October.
WEDNESDAY: Federal Reserve policymakers conclude a two-day meeting with the release of an interest-rate statement. … The Commerce Department reports on September construction spending. … Automakers release U.S. vehicle-sales data for October. … Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in October.
THURSDAY: Starbucks posts its fiscal fourth-quarter and 2017 financial results. It will discuss its earnings in a 2 p.m. conference call.
FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports U.S. jobs data for October. … The Commerce Department releases September data on international trade.
